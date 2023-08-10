Rain Returns Tonight

Most of the day has been quiet and summery with a mixture of sun and clouds. A couple of isolated showers and storms have started to flare this evening, but the best chance for rain will be after 10 p.m. and continue overnight as an area of low pressure moves across the Ohio Valley tonight into tomorrow morning. You can see the rain moving into the Southwest in the image below (snapped around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday).

The most widespread showers look to be from about 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Keep that in mind if you need to be on the roads overnight because there could be pockets of heavy rainfall.

Additionally, the heaviest showers are expected in the southern half of our viewing area, while the rain looks to be lighter farther north or closer to the lake. That rule will hold true for the entire state of Ohio. In fact, a flood watch has been issued for the Southern half of the state due to the increased threat of heavy rain.

As of Wednesday evening, no flood watches have been issued for The Power of 5 viewing area. Plus, the risk for severe weather is low (although not zero). We will be monitoring any gusty winds or heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing/coverage of storms tonight.

The best chance for rain on Thursday is in the morning, but as the cold front sinks southeast, a few spotty showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. High pressure will return on Friday. High pressure equals dry weather. However, it appears there will be a few more showers and storms on Saturday.

When all is said and done, you will likely see higher rainfall amounts if you live along and south of Medina, Huron, Portage or Summit Counties. Plan for about 0.25 to 1 inch of rain. In contrast, our northern communities can expect less than half of an inch, and truthfully most data suggests northern totals will be about 0.10 inches to 0.25 inches.

