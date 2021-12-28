Rain turns to snow Tuesday evening across Northeast Ohio

Northeast Ohio may finally be done with rain Tuesday, but that's only because it turns to snow.

Temps in most areas as of Tuesday afternoon are somewhere in the low to mid-40s. Tonight, it will get a bit colder with temps dropping into the 30s.

A burst of moderate to heavy snow up to two inches is possible in some spots during the evening drive, with trace amounts of snow in others.

Be ready for lowered visibility with slushy and wet or slick roads to slow things down on your evening commute home between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FORECAST: More Rain and Snow Possible For Your Tuesday

