Rapid ice growth on Lake Erie means a rapid drop in lake effect snow

Have you noticed? The ice on Lake Erie is back... and it happened QUICK.

Ice has been seen on Lake Erie since the end of November, but, as normal, the amount has been fluctuating. Much like our temperatures do. In fact, the temperature trends are driving the ice on the lake.

We hit a peak at nearly 34% on Jan. 5 before a rapid drop. Strong winds, warm temps, and an overall active pattern dropped the ice concentration on Lake Erie to under 2% in nine days... The rebound has been even quicker.

wews

As of Jan. 20, six days later, ice has shot up to nearly 80%. 76.57% to be exact.

Over the next couple of days, we'll see even more. That means we'll see even less lake effect snow. Open water is the fuel source for the lake effect snow machine.

We'll notice during these next few shots of cold air, what would've given us 1" to 2" per hour snowfall, may only give us 1/2" to 1" per hour snowfall rates.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter