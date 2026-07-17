CLEVELAND — Southwest winds and evening storms will help clear the smoke from Northeast Ohio tonight, improving air quality.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill has more. WATCH:

Relief in sight: Air quality set to drastically improve

On Thursday, smoke from wildfires in Canada brought some of the worst air quality we had seen since we began monitoring air quality, settling along the lakeshore and surrounding areas. Low-lying smoke made it hard to see, giving the sky a post-apocalyptic Instagram filter.

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The air quality index exceeded 500 across the News 5 viewing area on Thursday, indicating hazardous air quality. As of Friday morning, that has dropped to the mid-260s in most areas, which, while still very unhealthy, marked an improvement.

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Tonight, expect those numbers to drop even further, and we should be below 100 by Saturday afternoon when more storms come our way.

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CLICK HERE to see the air quality in your area.

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The bad news? There's a chance another smoke plume could return on Sunday to start the work week off.

Canceled events / Closed buildings

Numerous activities and events have been canceled for Friday due to the smoke:



Rocky River outdoor pool is closed Friday morning.

Cleveland Metroparks concert Disco Inferno at Edgewater Beach rescheduled to Aug. 20.

Garfield Heights Municipal Court is closed Friday.

Cleveland City Hall is closed on Friday.

Lakewood Municipal Court is closed on Friday.

Lakewood City Hall — The City Hall Annex.

Lakewood — Cove Community Center.

Lakewood City Pools (Foster and Becks.)

News 5 viewers from all over sent us photos of what it looked like in their area. Check out the gallery below:

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