Remnants of Fred exiting, but storms linger

CLEVELAND — Rain from the remnants of Fred is moving northward out of Northeast Ohio Wednesday afternoon. A few more hit-or-miss showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of Northeast Ohio, including Mahoning and Trumbull counties. This watch will be expiring between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday afternoon or evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Moderate to at-times-heavy rain falling on an already-saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding. A couple of advisories have been issued thus far.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a flood Warning for Carroll County and Columbiana County in east central Ohio until 3:00 PM EDT. Around 1 pm, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area. Isolated flooding is ongoing. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

New Flood Warning issued for SE Carroll county and southern Columbiana county until 3 pm. Power of 5 Radar shows between 2-3" of rain falling today for Carrollton so watch out for any flooded spots out there!#ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/GGLE52jnrS — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) August 18, 2021

Widespread showers will move to the northeast out of Ohio. Wrap-around moisture could provide a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the showers and storms will fade away by this evening and tonight, but a few isolated lingering showers cannot be ruled out, especially in our most northeastern communities.

Active weather will continue even after today with scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. The next disturbance will move across the Great Lakes on Thursday and will bring additional scattered storm chances through the weekend. The best chance for showers and storms will be during the afternoons and evenings. This is the warmest part of the day and when the atmosphere tends to be most unstable.

