Richland County under Level 1 Snow Emergency

Richland County went under a Level 1 Snow Emergency on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Additionally, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

In those areas, additional snow accumulation is expected to be between 3 and 5 inches, according to the Power of 5 Weather Team, and the heaviest snow is expected Tuesday evening, with snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour possible.

