Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula County

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Ashtabula County, starting Tuesday.

From 1 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, the county will be under the watch.

During this time, snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches are possible, and travel could be difficult.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter