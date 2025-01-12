Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula County

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Ashtabula County, starting Tuesday.
From 1 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, the county will be under the watch.
During this time, snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches are possible, and travel could be difficult.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter