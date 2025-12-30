Ringing in the New Year with, you guessed it, more snow!

Wrapping up a BUSY December with more active weather. As the ball drops, temperatures will be dropping.

The Power of 5 Meteorologists are tracking yet another blast of cold and snow.

In fact, the last day of the year will have two shots at snow—one early and one late. Neither will bring significant snow totals, but the impacts could be significant.

We'll start the day with a widespread trace to 2" on the ground by sunrise. The next clipper won't arrive until late afternoon/early evening. Plan on another trace to 2" with that round.

That means we're ringing in the new year with slick roads, gusty winds, and wind chills in the single digits.

Stay warm, stay safe, and have a Happy New Year!

