Rip currents a possibility Friday

Lake Erie is still in the 60s, so there won't be many of us venturing out into the water for a dip, but, if you do be careful.

Rip currents are possible.

Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph will be pushing extra water toward our north coast, which means rip currents will likely form.

Waves could reach two to four feet.

If you notice you're caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore first, then back to the shore.

Save your energy and keep calm.

