River Flood Warning issued for Black River in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A River Flood Warning has been issued in Lorain County.

The warning is in place from 9:24 p.m. Monday until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Black River in Elyria.

The river is currently at 9.2 feet.

If the river reaches 9.5 feet, flooding will begin in Carlisle Township along Woodside Drive.

According to the forecast, the river could crest at 9.9 feet by Tuesday morning.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter