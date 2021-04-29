Watch
River Flood Warning issued for Lorain County

Posted at 6:11 PM, Apr 29, 2021
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A River Flood Warning has been issued for Lorain County.

The warning is in effect until 3:24 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the Black River in Elyria is at stage 9.3 feet, and the flood stage is 9.5 feet.

The river is expected to rise to 9.8 feet Thursday night due to rainfall.

