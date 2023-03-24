River Flood Warning issued for Lorain County's Black River

A River Flood Warning has been issued for Lorain County.

The warning is in place for the Black River until 2 a.m. Saturday.

Flooding begins when water levels reach 9.5 feet. The flood stage was at 8.7 feet Thursday night.

The river is expected to reach 10.5 feet Friday morning.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter