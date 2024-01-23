Riverside Local Schools closes after several buses get stuck attempting to take students to school

Riverside Local Schools canceled classes last minute after buses transporting students to school got stuck during their commute.

The district said students on those buses will be taken home.

Riverside is among the hundreds of schools closed Tuesday due to icy road conditions.

To see if your school is closed, click here.

