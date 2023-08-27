Saturn is at opposition! What that means and how to see it

Calling all sky watchers! After losing Venus and Mars from our evening sky, we now have a great view of Saturn all night long! Plus, Saturn reaches opposition this weekend! That means it's directly opposite the Sun. Planets at opposition rise just after sunset and are visible until dawn. It also means this is the biggest and brightest Saturn will appear all year long, although it will continue to look bigger and brighter in the weeks following opposition. Saturn will be visible until next February as well.

Saturn is the 6th planet from the sun, and it is 800 million miles away from Earth - but it is the farthest planet we can see with the naked eye! All you have to do is wait for the sun to set, head outside and look toward the southeast to see the giant planet. You can spot the bright yellowish “star” all through the night until sunrise.

wews

If you have binoculars, they will enhance the golden color of Saturn and, depending on your binoculars, allow you to make out a hint of the telltale rings, appearing more like “ears.” If you have dark, clear viewing conditions, you may also be able to observe Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, through your binoculars. And, of course, a telescope will vastly improve what and how much you are able to see. Even a small telescope will allow you to see more details of Saturn’s rings. Of all the planets that can be observed, many astronomers encourage a Saturn-viewing in everyone’s lifetime.

The weather will be on your side to check out Saturn at Opposition. It will be mostly clear but cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s tonight. Also, the Super Blue Moon happens on Aug. 30. A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full, causing the Moon to appear slightly larger and brighter than a regular full moon. A blue moon is the second full moon in a month.

