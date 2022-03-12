Northeast Ohio isn't quite done with snow yet

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is in for another cold and blustery Saturday, but things heat up a bit Sunday with a warmup expected early next week.

ALERTS:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our eastern communities until noon. Counties included are Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning. This advisory *may* be extended. Plan on slippery road conditions Saturday due to accumulating snow. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Wayne County from Thursday until 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

WEWS Katie McGraw

TIMING:

Friday's widespread snow has moved out of the viewing area. However, we are not quite done with the snow! Scattered snow showers are possible this afternoon to early evening with lake effect snow impacting the snowbelt through early Sunday.

This will result in additional, although lighter, snowfall. Most locations will pick up one to two inches but where these snow bands persist, you could see another up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Saturday evening. Figure around 1 until 7 p.m. and it does not look like everyone will see snow today. Otherwise, the rest of Saturday will be blustery with frigid temperatures. Wind chills in the single digits will be likely!

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

WEWS Katie McGraw

There is a chance for a few more flakes on Sunday. This looks even lighter than Saturday's round of snow with minimal accumulation (less than one inch). We will eventually be drying up and getting warmer throughout the day on Sunday! Expect highs in the 40s on Sunday!

With more snow possible, we should all prepare for slippery, icy and snowy roads with periods of low visibility. Plan for it to take a bit longer to get from A to B, and take it easy on the roads.

WEWS Katie McGraw

LOOKING AHEAD:

If you are ready for winter weather to end, you are in luck. Saturday will stay cold all day and even Sunday morning will still be frigid. However, it will be more seasonable by Sunday afternoon in the 40s. Temperatures continue to rise into early next week too. Highs in the 50s look likely by Monday. This means the snow will be melting quickly. Be sure to stay plugged in with the Power of 5 Weather Team. We will continue to post and discuss any forecast changes/updates.

WEWS Katie McGraw

