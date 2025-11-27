Say whaaat? Seiche!

CLEVELAND — Before we talk about what it is and how it happens... let's talk about how to say it. Seiche... Pronounced SAY-sh. Now that we're all on the same page... Let's figuratively dive in!

Lake Erie is the shallowest of the Great Lakes. Not only does it experience the largest temperature fluctuations water levels can change QUICKLY... It's called a seiche.

It's created by strong winds blowing over Lake Erie. Think of the lake as a bathtub. The wind blowing over the lake will push water in the same direction. West winds pile water up against the eastern basin. That water has to come from somewhere... that's right... the western basin.

We saw that this morning (we're still seeing it, just not to the same degree) as winds gusted over 40mph. Lake Erie's water level dropped near Toledo OVER 4 FEET! On the other end of the lake, Buffalo, the water level was over 4' higher than normal.

When the winds relax, the water "sloshes" back. Low-Water Advisories are replaced by flooding and vice versa.

You can walk to places you normally can't, but always know the latest forecast and don't get caught out when the water starts to return!

