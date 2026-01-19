Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Schools already closing ahead of plummeting temperatures

Canton, Mentor, Lorain and Avon among first districts to cancel classes
school-closings
school-closings
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Schools across Northeast Ohio are already canceling classes ahead of plummeting temperatures.

On Monday afternoon, Canton, Mentor, Lorain, Parma and Avon schools, among others, canceled classes on Tuesday due to unsafe conditions.

Check the News 5 school closings page for the latest.

The Power of 5 Weather team says lake effect snow is possible early Tuesday as dangerous cold continues to move in tonight, with wind chills between 15 and 20 below zero on Tuesday morning.

Those temperatures are why we are currently under a Cold Weather Advisory.

What is a Cold Weather Advisory?

