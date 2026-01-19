Cold Weather Advisory issued ahead of coldest air of the season so far

CLEVELAND — Scattered snow showers will impact the morning commute with slick spots and coatings on untreated surfaces. The wind is starting to pick up, so these powdery, fine flakes will make visibility less than ideal. It already feels like single digits and will feel like below zero this afternoon as a Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect. It will feel like 15 to 20 below zero tonight.

Snow will end for most of Northeast Ohio by noon, but some lake effect is likely to return later this afternoon for Lake and coastal Ashtabula counties, from I-90 points north. Why those areas and not farther inland? The wind direction will be more southwesterly instead of northwesterly like most lake effect events thus far this winter.

Based on the pattern and ingredients in place, there will be an opportunity for 6+ inches along the immediate lakefront from Mentor points east. So while the forecast currently is 3-6"+, prepare for the higher end potential. There is also a chance the band shifts just a few miles north and avoids land completely. We'll keep tracking it.

Dangerous cold continues to move in tonight, with wind chills between 15 and 20 below zero on Tuesday morning.

This pattern is holding serve for at least two more weeks. Several clippers will keep this active pattern alive with more light-to-steady snow likely on Wednesday, possible on Thursday, and then a major storm is possible this weekend. If the cold returns with sub-zero wind chills, it could be 'too cold to snow' which means the cold air pushes the storm track south, safely keeping heavy snow down towards the southern states.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today - MLK Day: Scattered snow in the morning. Lake effect likely late (eastern lakeshore). Frigid, windy. | High: 17º (falling)

Tuesday: Lake effect snow possible early (eastern lakeshore). Dangerous cold. -15-20 wind chills early. | High: 12º

Wednesday: Snow likely, especially in the morning. Warmer. | High: 33º

Thursday: Still a chance of snow showers. | High: 27º

Thursday: Another chance of snow showers. | High: 29º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter