Severe Potential: Plan for strong or severe storms on Monday

Rain and storms are likely tomorrow, and some storms during the afternoon could cause damage.

There is still some uncertainty about how strong these storms will become, but let's analyze the potential, plus I will discuss when and where storms are most likely.

SET UP: A cold front will push through on Monday. This front is the catalyst for storm development.

While the front will bring a solid chance for storms, the temperatures are not expected to take a nose dive by Tuesday. The 70s are expected Monday and Tuesday, with the 80s returning midweek!

SEVERE POTENTIAL: There is a chance for storms on Monday to become strong or severe. It is important to be weather-aware starting around noon in our western communities until about 6 p.m. in our eastern communities.

The best shot for severe storms is to the east and south of Cleveland. This area has been highlighted in yellow by the Storm Prediction Center.

This is a level 2 out of 5 and means that while severe storms are possible, they are not expected to be widespread in coverage and will vary in intensity. The area in green is a level 1 out of 5 and shows the threat increases farther east.

All hazards will be possible tomorrow afternoon, with the greatest concern being damaging wind gusts, but we will also be watching for storms producing frequent lightning, large hail, heavy rain that could lead to flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

TIMING: A few showers are possible on Monday morning before the main line of storms during the afternoon.

Those showers will play a role in how strong storms are able to become Monday afternoon.

If the rain is more widespread and lingers longer with tons of clouds, the severe threat is much lower.

And vice versa, if there are only a couple of showers with more sunshine, the threat goes up. We will be monitoring conditions all morning and afternoon.

Anything strong or severe will likely occur between noon and 7 p.m. I could tighten that window even more to about 3 to 6 p.m. for the highest chance of severe storms.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms.

The Power of 5 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on these storms tomorrow.

Be sure to have a plan in place to seek shelter when needed.

If and when storms become severe, we will keep you updated in a variety of ways, including on air and online.

