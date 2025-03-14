SEVERE POTENTIAL: Plan for strong winds and heavy rain this weekend

It was a beautiful Friday afternoon. Hope you enjoyed it! This weekend, rounds of storms with strong winds and heavy rain are expected.

I will analyze the potential for severe storms and discuss when you can expect the worst of the wind and rain below.

SET UP: A warm front is moving through the region and has brought this surge in temperatures.

Winds have also already increased, but will continue to strengthen by this weekend as a strong low pressure tracks across the US and moves toward Northeast Ohio.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: This system is also going to be capable of producing widespread severe weather across the eastern half of the United States over the next three days.

On Friday, the threat stays to our west. On Saturday, the greatest threat for severe weather will be in the southern US, most notably across Mississippi and into Alabama.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a tornado outbreak is likely on Saturday across the central Gulf Coast States and Deep South into the Tennessee Valley.

Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which should be long-track and potentially violent, are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, back at home across NEO, our risk for severe weather has come DOWN over the last day! This is great news, especially taking into account what is expected across the southern US.

With that said, there is still a risk posted for our entire viewing area.

This is a level 1 out of 5. It means that while severe storms are possible, storms could lack organization and longevity and be low in coverage across the area.

Our main threat is damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low but never zero (especially across western Ohio).

Plus it will be windy all day on Saturday - even when it is not raining.

ALERTS: Due to the strong winds expected on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a wind advisory from 8 am to 8 pm on Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Ashland, Richfield, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Seneca and Sandusky Counties.

Although this advisory does NOT include our eastern communities, I still think wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible on Saturday on the east side and a few more counties could be added to this advisory.

I also want to be clear that this advisory is issued for strong winds outside of the worst of the thunderstorms.

There will be a continued, and perhaps greater threat for damaging winds after 8 p.m. on Saturday, but these would be issued as strong storms or severe thunderstorm warnings.

Saturday evening/night also has the highest chance of rain/storms.

STORM TIMING: The rest of Friday will be dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s overnight and into early on Saturday.

A couple of storms are possible Saturday morning, but these look to be sporadic and should remain below severe limits.

While the rain chance is never zero on Saturday, there will be dry periods on Saturday afternoon.

The widespread rain and the heaviest rain look to hold off until about sunset on Saturday and will continue into Sunday.

Plan for the heaviest rain early on Sunday with a gradual drying trend. While the rain chance will decrease on Sunday, so do the temperatures.

The high temperature will be early on Sunday in the upper 50s and dropping to the 40s by Sunday evening, and lows in the 30s.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about the timing and coverage of rain and storms.

The Power of 5 Weather Team will be keeping you updated all weekend. Be sure to have a plan in place. It has been a while since we have had to think about severe weather. I will update this article on Saturday morning, so be sure to check back for the latest information! Stay safe.

