SEVERE RISK: Rounds of strong to severe storms possible over the next few days

Stay weather-aware through the end of the workweek! Rounds of showers and storms are expected over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Some of these storms could become strong or severe thanks to all of the heat and humidity in our atmosphere. Instability/CAPE Levels (or convective available potential energy) are high, and there is enough wind energy to produce damaging storms as well.

SEVERE RISK: The Storm Prediction Center has posted severe weather risks for the next three days.

The best chance for strong or severe storms Wednesday morning is across the snowbelt region, but that spreads farther south and west for the second half of the day and into Thursday morning. As a cold front sinks through by Thursday, the better chance for severe weather will be across our south region.

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MAIN THREATS: Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with any storm; however, repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding concerns. Isolated tornadoes are not off the table either. Remember that any storm can be dangerous when lightning is present. When thunder roars, get indoors!

TIMING: Unfortunately, exact timing and placement of storms is very much up in the air, and it is a wait and see how storms develop and progress each day. As of Tuesday evening, a cluster of storms is expected to roll through the snowbelt early Wednesday.

After that, the forecast gets a bit murky. A cold front will sink south Wednesday night and into Thursday and will spark more widespread storms on Thursday and perhaps on Friday. Since this is an evolving forecast, please check back for the latest updates, including if and when severe storms develop. Stay safe and weather-aware! Be sure to have a way to get warnings!

Regional Weather

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