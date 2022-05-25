SEVERE RISK: Widespread rain and storms likely on Thursday

CLEVELAND — We are well into the spring storm season and Northeast Ohio has another chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk for severe weather across Northeast Ohio for Thursday. Most of the area is in the 2/5 risk level. This is known as a slight risk for severe weather and means that scattered severe storms are expected in the yellow area that includes Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Mansfield. The area in green is a marginal risk for severe weather and is a level 1/5. This shows there is a better chance to experience severe weather from Cleveland to the west near Findlay and to the east near Youngstown.

wews

The main threats for severe weather on Thursday will be damaging straight-line winds and hail. Slow-moving storms with heavy rain could lead to flooding. Additionally, lightning and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

wews

Storm chances will increase during the afternoon and continue into Thursday night. Plan for more storms after 2 p.m. and widespread rain and storms by Thursday night. The best chance for any strong or severe storms to develop will be from 2 - 9 p.m. Energy or instability (an important ingredient for severe weather) rapidly decreases after sunset Thursday.

Strong to severe storms can produce damaging winds, hail or tornadoes. Be sure to check in with the Power of 5 Weather Team Wednesday evening and all day Thursday. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings if and when storms become severe. You can also check back to this article. We will continue to update this information as needed. Stay safe!

wews

wews

wews

wews

