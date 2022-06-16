SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL: Widely scattered storms could become strong or severe Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND — It has been hot, humid and dry for most of the day. However, that is all about to change. A cold front is going to move throughout Northeast Ohio this afternoon and into tonight.

This front will bring a dramatic temperature change over the next few days and relief from the heat. Before that happens though, widely scattered storms will be possible for a few hours this afternoon and some could be strong or severe.

SEVERE POTENTIAL: If you are out and about this afternoon - stay weather aware! The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather risk for the most of the viewing area. There is a slight risk posted for about half of the area, mainly along and to the east of I-71. This is a 2/5 risk level and means that a few severe storms are possible in the yellow area. The slight risk includes Cleveland, Wooster, Mansfield, Akron, Canton, Mentor, New Philly and Ashtabula. There is an even greater threat for severe weather farther to the east in Pennsylvania. The area in green is a marginal risk for severe weather and is a level 1/5 and includes Lorain, Oberlin, Norwalk and Shelby. This shows there is a better chance to experience severe weather to the east of Cleveland on Thursday.

WATCHING CLOSELY: The NWS and SPC are considering a severe thunderstorm watch across the viewing area in NE Ohio. Isolated to widely scattered storms may develop this afternoon and a few could become strong or severe. Stay tuned! I will let you know if a watch does get issued. pic.twitter.com/JLgRFjrDJQ — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 16, 2022

MAIN THREATS: All storms can feature heavy rain and lightning. The main threats for severe weather will be damaging wind gusts and severe hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but is less likely. Keep in mind not everyone is expected to be impacted by these storms because they are scattered. Storms will also be brief. The best chance for storms is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with storms clearing the area before sunset.

RELIEF FROM THE HEAT: Cooler air will be moving in for Father's Day Weekend! The coolest day will be Saturday. We may not even crack 70 degrees on Saturday. The weekend also looks mainly dry.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Ashtabula until 3:45 p.m.

Geauga until 3:45 p.m.

Holmes until 4 p.m.

Wayne until 3:30 p.m.

Stark until 4:15 p.m.

Tuscarawas until 4 p.m.

A couple of showers and storms have started to develop over the last hour and will likely continue to flare over the next few hours.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for for Ashland and Richland Counties for 60 mph winds and 1'' hail until 2:45 pm. A couple showers and storms have started to develop over the last hour and will likely continue to flare over the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/eb0a4g1cVJ — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 16, 2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 9 p.m.

Ashland

Ashtabula

Geauga

Holmes

Medina

Portage

Richland

Summit

Stark

Wayne



UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of NE Ohio, but does not include Cleveland. Most of the watch is along and east of I-71. The watch is in effect until 9 pm. pic.twitter.com/cg0koG76P1 — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 16, 2022

