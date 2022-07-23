Waves of showers and storms are likely this weekend. Strong to severe storms will be possible.

SET UP: An increasingly organized complex of severe thunderstorms will move into a destabilizing air mass across parts of northern Indiana and Ohio during the remainder of this morning into early afternoon, offering mainly damaging/severe gusts. Isolated large hail is possible, and a line-embedded tornado cannot be ruled out.

ALERTS: The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwestern Ohio and Lake Erie until 2 p.m. Saturday. The best chance for severe storms on Saturday is to the west of I-71. Storms will fade by mid-to-late afternoon with some dry time expected Saturday evening. Another round of severe storms is possible on Sunday. There is a higher chance for severe storms in more locations Sunday afternoon and evening.

PRIMARY THREATS FOR SATURDAY'S STORMS: Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are possible. Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter are also possible.

WEWS

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. A severe thunderstorm warning means severe storms are occurring or are imminent. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

News 5 If we have all the ingredients needed later today - a watch will be issued. A warning will be issued once the cookies are done/severe storms develop.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter