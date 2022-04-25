Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake, Lorain and Cuyahoga counties as a severe thunderstorm could bring strong winds and rain.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

The NWS said at 2:22 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Grafton, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 60 mph could cause downed trees and power lines.

The NWS says “for your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”

These warnings come after severe thunderstorm warnings for Erie and Huron counties expired at 2:30 p.m.

