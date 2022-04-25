Damage in Eaton Township from afternoon storms

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One of the areas hit hard by the line of storms that moved through Northeast Ohio on Monday was Eaton Township, where a roof came off a building.

When it happened, Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson called what hit the area a possible tornado touchdown.

!! Possible Tornado Touchdown: Eaton Twp, Lorain County, OH. Radar Velocity signature shows the spin at 2:20pm. Damage reported Crystal Creek, Eaton Commerce Pkwy, and in Grafton. @wews @news5cleveland #ohwx pic.twitter.com/TZgaaPgLJI — The REAL Mark Johnson (@MarkJWeather) April 25, 2022

The damage at a storage facility occurred on Eaton Commerce Parkway near Route 82.

News 5 has a crew on scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to remain cautious and avoid the area.

Other parts of Lorain County are also reporting storm damage as well. In Columbia Station, a few poles have been snapped. In Grafton, damage has been reported on South Island Road.