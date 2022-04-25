Watch
Damage in Eaton Township from afternoon storms

Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 25, 2022
EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One of the areas hit hard by the line of storms that moved through Northeast Ohio on Monday was Eaton Township, where a roof came off a building.

When it happened, Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson called what hit the area a possible tornado touchdown.

The damage at a storage facility occurred on Eaton Commerce Parkway near Route 82.

Authorities are asking drivers to remain cautious and avoid the area.

Other parts of Lorain County are also reporting storm damage as well. In Columbia Station, a few poles have been snapped. In Grafton, damage has been reported on South Island Road.

