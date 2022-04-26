Video shows intense moment when tornado hits Lorain County, rips roof off of storage building

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — New video released by a landscaping company shows the moments an EF-0 tornado touched down in Lorain County Monday afternoon.

Debi Maslyk, of Maslyk Landscaping & Everlawn, located at 12289 Eaton Commerce Way, released a video taken by one of her employees from inside a truck when the tornado touched down around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

The tornado, which had maximum wind speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped off the roof of a nearby building.

In the video below, the roof of Buckeye Storage can be seen flying over an occupied pickup truck before hitting another building.

Video show intense moment when tornado hits Eaton TWP

Maslyk said none of her employees were injured during the tornado.

Video courtesy of Debi Maslyk.

