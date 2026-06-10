Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Heat and humidity are the name of the game for Wednesday's weather, which is fueling the chance of on-and-off thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the following counties:



Cuyahoga

Erie

Huron

Lorain

Medina

Stark

Summit

Wayne

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is live tracking storms as they move across Northeast Ohio. You can track them with her below:

WATCH LIVE:

The best chance for severe storms will be over the course of this evening until about midnight. The biggest threat from any storms that pass through your area is heavy rain and frequent lightning. Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw will be watching for damaging winds and small hail.

The air is very humid, and these storms will dump a quick inch or two in a short time, with localized flooding possible.

A heat advisory was issued for counties west of I-71. Temperatures felt around 95 degrees in some areas of Northeast Ohio. It will be hot and humid again on Thursday.

RELATED: HEAT ADVISORY: Feeling like +95º + Strong Storms

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