HEAT ADVISORY: Temps pushing 90º, Feeling like +95º

CLEVELAND — Tapping into some Gulf moisture the rest of the work week. That means dew points will be higher than we've felt since last summer.

Dew points measure the amount of moisture in the air. We call it "ridiculous" when dew points approach or exceed 70 degrees. We'll be in the lower 70s today and again on Thursday. That means our bodies will have to work even harder to cool off. That's why the dew point and humidity are so important. Our body sweats to cool off, but the sweat isn't what cools us; the sweat evaporating off our skin cools us. That process is slowed when it's humid. This is why "the heat index" or "feels like temperatures" becomes a factor in the summer months, your body has to work even harder to cool itself when it's this humid.

Feels like temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s. A heat advisory has been issued for counties west of I-71. It'll be hotter in NW Ohio, but only by a degree or so... everyone should be prepped for today's heat.

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity will also fuel the chance for on-and-off thunderstorms.

A few storms are possible this evening, especially the farther west you live, that line should strengthen as it slides east across NEO. Much of Wednesday looks dry, with the best shot arriving Wednesday evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the biggest threat from any storms that pass through your area is flooding. The air is so juicy, and these storms will dump a quick inch or two in a short time, and localized flooding will be possible.

Relief is just around the corner. Our next cold front is on Friday. That will bring the best chance for rain Thursday night and early Friday. The cold front will also sweep this intense humidity out of here, and it will cool things down to wrap up the work week into next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: A few t-storms. Still humid & warm.| High: 90º

Thursday: More heat, more humidity, more storms.| High: 88º

Friday: Scattered storms.| High: 79º

Saturday: More seasonable, less humid.| High: 80º

Sunday: A few storms possible.| High: 79º

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