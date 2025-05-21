WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch issued for 2 Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — Rain and some isolated storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and could become severe.

Watches and warnings

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m.:



Tuscarawas

Carroll

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are possible with isolated areas of damage from strong winds, hail up to 1 inch and possibly a brief tornado. However, widespread damage is not expected this evening.

Timing

Peak timing for storms is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Storms are entering southwest counties into a more favorable environment and may strengthen over the next few hours as they move through Northeast Ohio.

Downpours are more likely as the upper low (main storm system) approaches from the west. We'll have a bit more energy for the storms to feed off of. The storms slide east and out of Ohio, and we slide into Thursday. Plan on general rain showers most of Thursday as the chill settles in.

