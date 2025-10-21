Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Richland counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday night.
The following counties are under this warning until 7:15 p.m.:
- Richland
- Ashland
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail are possible. Click to see our Weather Alerts page.
