Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Richland counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday night.

The following counties are under this warning until 7:15 p.m.:

  • Richland
  • Ashland

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail are possible. Click to see our Weather Alerts page.

