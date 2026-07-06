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Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula County Monday afternoon

Thunderstorm
Ethan Miller
<p>Lightning flashes during a thunderstorm early on September 13, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
Thunderstorm
Posted

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula County Monday afternoon.

The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Geauga County was previously under this warning, but it has since expired.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie and Lake counties until 6:15 p.m.

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