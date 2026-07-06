Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula County Monday afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula County Monday afternoon.
The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.
Geauga County was previously under this warning, but it has since expired.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie and Lake counties until 6:15 p.m.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter