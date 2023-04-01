Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake County and Ashtabula County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula and Lake counties until 11:15 p.m.
Residents in the area should expect winds up to 60 mph and hail potentially the size of a quarter.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ashtabula OH, Conneaut OH and North Madison OH until 11:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DxiD5SAhfz— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 1, 2023
