Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake County and Ashtabula County

Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 22:52:39-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula and Lake counties until 11:15 p.m.

Residents in the area should expect winds up to 60 mph and hail potentially the size of a quarter.

