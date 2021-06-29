Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple NE Ohio counties until 2:30 PM

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties Tuesday.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m.

NWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS radar reported at 1:46 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Perry, or about 7 miles east of Painesville, moving Northeast at 15 mph.

Under the Severe Thunderstorm Warning, there is a potential for 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Strong winds could damage trees and power lines.

The NWS advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter