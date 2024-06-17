Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties across Northeast Ohio Monday afternoon.
- Cuyahoga County — in effect until 3:45 p.m.
- Medina County — in effect until 3:45 p.m.
- Summit County — in effect until 3:45 p.m.
According to the NWS, 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail are possible. There could be damage to trees and power lines.
