Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Monday

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 17, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties across Northeast Ohio Monday afternoon.

  • Cuyahoga County — in effect until 3:45 p.m.
  • Medina County — in effect until 3:45 p.m.
  • Summit County — in effect until 3:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail are possible. There could be damage to trees and power lines.
