Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ashland, Holmes, Stark and Wayne counties until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A line of thunderstorms were spotted near Doylestown and Wooster, moving southeast at around 60 mph.

According to the NWS, wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, as well as quarter-sized hail, which could cause damage to vehicles. Winds may cause damage to trees, roofs and outbuildings.

To protect yourself, you should take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you're in, the NWS said.

Sudden torrential rainfall may lead to flooding in some areas. Remember, if you're on the road — don't drive through water: Don't drown, turn around.

