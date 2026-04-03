Flash flood warnings cancelled for Northeast Ohio counties

Friday had a warm start to the day, but with the warmth came severe weather for some places.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw was live Friday evening as storms passed through portions of our viewing area.

WATCH:

The Power of 5 has been tracking Friday's forecast along with the future numbers for the holiday weekend.

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