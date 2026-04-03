Tracking warmth, rain, thunder, and another BIG drop for Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND — Unsettled weather. It's been here for a few weeks now, though. We know the routine.

Big warm-up, big storms, big cool-down.

We're in the warm-up part of this trend into the first half of the weekend. But with the warmth comes the continued threat of heavy rain and severe storms. As expected, the majority of the severe weather on Friday hung out along and south of US-30. Repeated rounds of heavy rain resulted in flash flooding for several communities after 1-2 inches of rain fell in a short period of time.

The severe potential is pretty low overnight, but that does not mean it will be rain-free. Some of the nighttime rain could be heavy, too. That round of rain should exit around sunrise on Saturday. Saturday morning looks great! Dry and very warm....It will be record warmth. The record is 77, and our forecast is on either side of 80!!

But that warmth is setting the stage for strong storms later. You know the drill: make sure to have your plan in place and have a way to get warnings. When thunder roars, get indoors.

Everyone could see some strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the region. Storms could start popping as soon as 2 or 3 p.m., with a line of stronger storms moving from west to east. Damaging winds, hail, lightning, heavy rain, flash flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Be weather aware from 2 pm to 10 pm. The severe threat drops off after midnight.

The cold front will live up to its name. From the 80s to the 40s, from Saturday to Easter Sunday, with a few isolated showers. The chill lingers for a couple of days before the next warm-up!

DAILY FORECAST:

Overnight: Rain spreads out. Heavy at times. | Low: 55°

Saturday: T-showers before dawn, Strong PM Storms. Could be damaging.| High: 80°

Easter: Colder again. Isolated showers.| High: 42°

Monday: Isolated showers, chilly.| High: 43°

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