Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for Summit and Portage counties

High heat and humidity continue to rise on Saturday, leading to more storms across Northeast Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Summit and Portage counties until 4 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected with quarter size hail.

