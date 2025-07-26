Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for Summit and Portage counties

High heat and humidity continue to rise on Saturday, leading to more storms across Northeast Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Summit and Portage counties until 4 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected with quarter size hail.

