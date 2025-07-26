Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for Summit and Portage counties

High heat and humidity continue to rise on Saturday, leading to more storms across Northeast Ohio.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Summit and Portage counties until 4 p.m.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected with quarter size hail.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter