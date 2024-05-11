Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tuscarawas County Saturday afternoon

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuscarawas County Saturday until 3:15 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible.

Radar

View the current Power of 5 Weather Team radar below:

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

Please stay safe - do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos to pics@wews.com, and email storm reports and information to newsdesk@wews.com.

You can also submit information to us via the form on our Contact Us page here. For files larger than 10MB, please utilize a file-sharing service like DropBox or WeTransfer.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter