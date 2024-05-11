Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tuscarawas County Saturday afternoon

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tuscarawas County Saturday until 3:15 p.m.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible.
