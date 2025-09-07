Shooting in The Flats leaves 5 people injured

CLEVELAND — A shooting in The Flats in downtown Cleveland left five people injured Sunday evening, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 6:15 p.m., police received a phone call about shots being fired in the 1000 block of West 10th Street. Cleveland Fire was already dispatched to the area for overcrowding at a bar nearby, where they also heard gunshots, police said.

News 5 crews were on scene and saw a significant police presence with lots of yellow tape up by West 10th and Main Street near the Punch Bowl Social and Margaritaville.

According to police, once officers arrived, the victims received aid, including one person whom police believe to be a suspect.

Cleveland EMS transported all of the victims to a local hospital, police said.

CPD said a preliminary investigation indicated an altercation inside one of the nearby bars quickly escalated outside and led to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Cleveland PD said.

News 5 is working to learn more details and will keep you updated.