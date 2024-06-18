Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

The alerts are in effect until 5 p.m. for these counties:



Ashtabula

Geauga

Trumbull

Sixty mph wind and quarter-sized hail are possible. High winds could damage tree limbs and down power lines, leading to outages.

Heavy rain is also causing traffic issues in the area.

Flooding on I-90 East just before the I-490/71 split is causing traffic delays.

Video captured by News 5 reporter Catherine Ross shows a water hazard on the freeway.

Due to the high temperatures and humidity this week, severe thunderstorms are possible every day, likely in the afternoon hours, according to News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal.

Many cities across the area have opened cooling centers to help residents without air conditioning beat the heat.

