Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in Northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon.
The alerts are in effect until 5 p.m. for these counties:
- Ashtabula
- Geauga
- Trumbull
Sixty mph wind and quarter-sized hail are possible. High winds could damage tree limbs and down power lines, leading to outages.
Heavy rain is also causing traffic issues in the area.
Flooding on I-90 East just before the I-490/71 split is causing traffic delays.
Video captured by News 5 reporter Catherine Ross shows a water hazard on the freeway.
Due to the high temperatures and humidity this week, severe thunderstorms are possible every day, likely in the afternoon hours, according to News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal.
Many cities across the area have opened cooling centers to help residents without air conditioning beat the heat.
