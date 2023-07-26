Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several counties across Northern Ohio

There is a possibility of severe weather this afternoon through tonight for all of Northern Ohio, according to Power of 5 Meteorologists. Low pressure will be moving east across the region today and tonight which will lift a warm front across the area today. This will increase heat and humidity which will help fuel storms. The entire Power of 5 viewing area has a chance for severe weather on Wednesday, but the greatest threat is in our northern and western communities.

ALERTS

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for 10 counties in our viewing area including Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties. It is in effect until 7 pm.

As almost always, the primary threat will be damaging straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph. However, all modes of severe weather will be possible including hail, lightning, heavy rain, flash flooding (especially in urban areas), and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have more than one way to get warnings. The Power of 5 Weather Team will monitor the conditions all day and provide updates in various ways.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for 10 counties in our viewing area including Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties. It is in effect until 7 pm. Damaging winds are the main threat as storms move in from the west.

SETTING THE STAGE FOR STORMS:

The previously mentioned warm front will boost our temperatures by a couple of degrees with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s for a few hours this afternoon. It is also increasing dew points (moisture). Dew points are already in the 70s and upper 60s. An increase in warmth and moisture will, in turn, increase instability and bring an increased threat of severe weather. There will also be plenty of wind energy throughout our atmosphere as well.

SEVERE POTENTIAL:

The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center has posted a risk for severe weather for the entire viewing area but is a greater potential for severe storms in our northern and western communities. If you look at the image below, the orange area over Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, northern Huron, and northern Lorain counties is an enhanced risk for severe weather. That is a level 3 out of 5 category and means scattered to numerous severe storms are possible with varying intensity levels.

The area in yellow is a slight risk for severe weather and is a level 2 out of 5 and is known as a slight risk for severe weather. It includes many communities including Cleveland, Akron, Wooster, Ashland, Mentor, and Ashtabula. A slight risk for severe weather means while severe storms are possible, they are not expected to be widespread in coverage. The lowest risk in our area is the communities in the green. That is a level 1 out of 5 and is known as a marginal risk for severe weather. This means severe storms are possible, but they will have limited organization and longevity or be very low in coverage. This tells us the risk for severe storms is lower in our southern and eastern communities such as Canton, Youngstown, Coshocton, and New Philly.

WEWS

