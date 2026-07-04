Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties on Fourth of July

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties on the Fourth of July.

The following counties are under this watch until 9 p.m.:



Ashland

Carroll

Holmes

Medina

Portage

Richland

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

The Fourth of July forecast calls for thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. across areas south and east of Cleveland.

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