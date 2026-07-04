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Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties on Fourth of July

severe thunderstorm watch graphic
wews
severe thunderstorm watch graphic
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A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties on the Fourth of July.

The following counties are under this watch until 9 p.m.:

  • Ashland
  • Carroll
  • Holmes
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Tuscarawas
  • Wayne

The Fourth of July forecast calls for thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. across areas south and east of Cleveland.

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