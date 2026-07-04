Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties on Fourth of July

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties on the Fourth of July.
The following counties are under this watch until 9 p.m.:
- Ashland
- Carroll
- Holmes
- Medina
- Portage
- Richland
- Stark
- Summit
- Tuscarawas
- Wayne
The Fourth of July forecast calls for thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. across areas south and east of Cleveland.
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