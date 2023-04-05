UPDATES: NEO county warns residents tornado sirens won’t be a drill today

Wednesday is a severe weather alert day and is expected to impact everyone in Northeast Ohio.

Here's what to expect

Forecast

A tornado threat is possible from this storm.

We are expecting incredibly warm and humid temperatures.

Plan on showers and strong storms this afternoon.

The largest severe threat is after the midday pop-up storms.

RELATED: Be prepared: Strong to severe weather on the way

Keep an eye on our Weather Alerts page and Weather Alerts map below for the latest severe weather alerts for your area.

Potential impacts

Power outages are possible.

Straight-lined wind could cause damage to anything not tied down.

Huron County

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter