Be prepared: Strong to severe weather on the way

Be prepared for damaging storms this afternoon. Temperatures hit the 70s Wednesday morning, which came with some mugginess. The mugginess can help fuel storms.

Storms should arrive early Wednesday afternoon for a few Northeast Ohio communities. These will build fast with frequent lightning, strong winds, torrential downpours and even large hail. The strongest storms may even drop a brief tornado. This same system sparked several across the Great Plains on Tuesday.

More numerous and stronger storms are likely as we get closer to the evening commute. Straight-line winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning are the main threats.

A tornado is possible with the squall line sweeping through Ohio.

Storm damage is likely, so be sure to have a plan.

