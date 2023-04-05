Be prepared: Strong to severe weather on the way

Be prepared for damaging storms this afternoon. Temperatures hit the 70s Wednesday morning, which came with some mugginess. The mugginess can help fuel storms.
Storms should arrive early Wednesday afternoon for a few Northeast Ohio communities. These will build fast with frequent lightning, strong winds, torrential downpours and even large hail. The strongest storms may even drop a brief tornado. This same system sparked several across the Great Plains on Tuesday.
More numerous and stronger storms are likely as we get closer to the evening commute. Straight-line winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning are the main threats.
A tornado is possible with the squall line sweeping through Ohio.
Storm damage is likely, so be sure to have a plan.
RELATED: How to prepare for severe storms
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter