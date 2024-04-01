Severe weather threat increasing for Tuesday night in Northeast Ohio

A large part of Northern Ohio will have an enhanced or moderate risk for severe storms on Tuesday evening, the Storm Prediction Center reports.
At about 8:15 p.m. Monday, News 5's Mark Johnson gave a live update on the severe weather threat and the forecast for the total solar eclipse:
The rain chances will be occasional on Tuesday, along with the threat for thunderstorms.
Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible. The timing of the risk appears to be from about 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
