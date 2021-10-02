Showers and storms return this weekend to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — We have had a lovely stretch of weather over the last several days. It has been nine days since Cleveland picked up any rain (0.01 inch) and 10 days since the airport received 1.93 inches of of rain. This quiet weather is coming to an end this weekend. Expect rounds of rain and storms tonight that will linger into Sunday and Monday.

We are starting the weekend off on a nice note. It is mild and mostly sunny. Temperatures will increase to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds will also thicken up during the afternoon ahead of our next storm system.

An area of low pressure will swing a cold front through Northeast Ohio on Monday and Tuesday. This system will bring a return of showers and storms this evening. Expect rain around sunset in our western communities and spreading to the north and east tonight. Showers will increase in coverage by Sunday morning. Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. The severe weather potential is low on Sunday. There will be periods of dry weather, but on and off showers/storms will continue throughout Sunday, Monday and early Tuesday. In fact, the next week looks warmer and more active.

