Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Be prepared to grab an umbrella. There's a small chance Wednesday that severe thunderstorms could roll across Northern Ohio.

A strong cold front will slide southeast out of Michigan this evening. Hot and muggy air is settling in across our area ahead of the front. We could hit 90 degrees today.

A line of severe storms is possible between 4 and 7 p.m. ahead of the front.

All modes of severe weather are on the table: Damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado. Gusts over 60 mph could occur. There's also a threat of lightning.

One caveat: Computer guidance is struggling a bit with this event. There is disagreement with the amount and timing of storms. That said, we currently have a line of severe storms in Northern Lower Michigan moving southeast.

Tomorrow, temperatures will change drastically. Temps are expected to drop down to the lower 60s, upper 50s.

