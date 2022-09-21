FORECAST: Damaging thunderstorms likely this afternoon

CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Fall begins on Thursday at 9:04pm....and right on cue, Fall weather arrives! Temperatures on Thursday will struggle into the lower 60s. Expect a brief morning rain shower with some blustery sunshine for the afternoon. Dress for football Thursday evening for the big Browns/Steelers Match-up! Temperatures will be in the 50s. Friday and Saturday's highs are stuck in the 60s as well. Friday should be dry. Saturday may bring an isolated light rain shower.

What To Expect:

Strong storms on Wednesday with highs near 90

"Fall"ing temperatures for Thursday

Fall begins 9:04pm Thursday

Cooler 50s for the Browns Game Thursday!

Temperatures in the 60's Friday and Saturday!



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: SEVERE STORM ALERT! Storms return. Some severe during the afternoon.| High: 88º

Thursday: Turning cooler. First Day of Fall! Isolated showers. Blustery. 50s for Browns Game.| High: 62º

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 61º

